Where is Barron Trump? US President's son ‘absent’ from New York University campus: Report

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's 19-year-old son Barron Trump, did not show up at New York University's Greenwich Village campus to commence his second year.

Amid expectations of his return, rumours are doing the rounds about his current engagement. Since classes resumed for the fall semester, Barron Trump did not return to campus, igniting speculations about his whereabouts. “He's doing a semester at another NYU campus,” PEOPLE quoted a source as saying.

After moving from Palm Beach to Trump Tower in Manhattan last year to be closer to NYU's Greenwich Village campus, Barron Trump completed his freshman year in May.

Instead of spending his summer break relaxing like many of his peers, a source told PEOPLE that Barron dedicated the summer to travelling between Trump family properties and focusing on his future business ventures.

He has been holding meetings with partners, working on tech projects, and laying the groundwork to launch his own company, according to the report.

“Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others whom he is involved with in that area,” the source said of his summer agenda. The teen also spent a "great deal of time" with his family, the source added.

The First Lady is known to keep a close watch over Barron. As her only child, Melania is said to be deeply protective of him, with a political source telling People in August that she remains closely involved in his life and decisions.

"She watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her."

“She always knows where he is and what he’s doing," the source told PEOPLE.

A PEOPLE source noted during Barron's freshman year that he would be staying out of campus housing at least for the time being.

Maria Arana, an influencer and fellow NYU student, previously told Vanity Fair that while she hadn’t often seen Trump’s youngest son on campus, his presence seemed to have led to a more subdued political atmosphere at the typically liberal university.

According to a report, the youngest son of the 47th President may have earned millions through the sale of cryptocurrency tokens tied to the family’s profitable entry into the digital assets market.

Barron Trump may have made around $40 million, approximately $25 million after taxes, from the sale of digital assets by World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto-focused firm launched nine months ago after Barron reportedly convinced his father of the potential in digital currencies, Forbes reported in June.

