Where is Gabriel Macht? Suits: LA actor keeps it ‘under wraps’, explores the world with Jacinda Barrett after leaving US

The popular TV series Suits returns on February 23 as Suits: LA, a spin-off of the original legal drama. Meanwhile, Gabriel Macht is on the news for his exit from the United States. Macht became massively popular as Harvey Specter in the US show.

The actor has revealed to PEOPLE that he no longer lives in the USA. Soon after the filming of Suits Season 9 ended in September 2019, he moved out of the country along with his wife, Jacinda Barrett, and two children: daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10.

Jacinda Barrett is an actress, who was last seen in Hide and Seek, an American horror-thriller movie directed by Joel David Moore. Macht was last seen as the presenter at the 2024 81st Golden Globe Awards. His last release was political drama Pearson, where he appeared as Harvey Specter.

Fans may be intrigued to know where Macht lives with his family. However, the Suits actor is not ready to reveal his present location.

“I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps. I got out of town and we're exploring the world,” Macht told the publication..

Macht told PEOPLE that just before the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his family had planned to take their children out of school for homeschooling. However, they stayed in Manhattan due to the pandemic, which he felt was not working for them.

As a result, the family decided they needed a change and chose to explore the world, eventually leaving the country.

Reflecting on his time in the United States, Macht mentioned that he had grown up in Los Angeles and had lived in New York for many years. He added that he had spent half of his life on the East Coast and the other half on the West Coast.

Gabriel Macht in Suits LA Gabriel Macht will reprise his character of Harvey Specter in Suits: LA. it is one of the most anticipated new TV shows of 2025, as per IMDb. The new show centres around a fresh team led by Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell.

NBC dropped the Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” on January 24. So far, the YouTube video has gained more than 8.6 million views. The trailer mentions Harvey Specter as the only person “cockier than” Ted Black.