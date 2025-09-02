What did Trump do as viral ‘dead’ rumours swirled? Internet abuzz as he ‘vanished’ from public view

The hashtag “Trump is Dead” began trending on social media after the United States president dropped out of public view. Though Donald Trump dismissed the rumors on Truth Social, questions remain: what was he actually doing over the weekend when the speculation about his death spread everywhere?

Advertisement

The #TRUMPISDEAD and #TRUMPDIED trend grew as people started searching for “Where is Donald Trump”.

Donald Trump's last public appearance came on Wednesday when he attended the Cabinet meeting. Before the meeting, Trump was seen golfing. As Wednesday remained the last day of public appearance, JD Vance's comments on “terrible tragedy” and The Simpsons prediction allegedly linked to Trump.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump kept posting on Truth Social. As the rumors swirled, he responded Sunday night, declaring, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

What did Vance say, adding to ‘Is Trump Dead’ trend? Last weekend, Vice President JD Vance expressed his readiness to assume the role of President of the United States if a “terrible tragedy” is to happen. While Vance asserted that Donald Trump was in good health, the 41-year-old stressed that his experience over the past 200 days has prepared him for the role.

Advertisement

Vance said, “I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people,” adding that he has had the best "on-the-job training" and would be ready to step in as POTUS.

He continued, “And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days.”

The Simpsons prediction Over the weekend, several videos claimed to be from The Simpsons surfaced online, purportedly showing a Trump-like character collapsing on stage with chest pain during a live White House broadcast, triggering the ‘Is Trump Dead’ trend on social media.

Advertisement

Earlier some videos from The Simpsons have also predicted Trump’s death in 2025.

The Simpsons creator adds fuel to rumours At San Diego Comic-Con, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said there was “no end in sight” for the show. He joked that it might only end after “somebody dies”.

“When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing,” he quipped.

Where was Trump during the weekend? While the trend grew, an undisturbed Trump stayed tucked away in his Virginia estate. According to the media reports, Donald Trump was seen with his granddaughter Kai entering a vehicle on Saturday morning. He later travelled to his Trump National golf course in northern Virginia.

Advertisement

Concerns over Donald Trump's health have preciously speculated a media frenzy. The US President was recently seen with a black bruise on his right hand.

The White House had then said that the bruise was due to Donald Trump “shaking hands all day, every day”.