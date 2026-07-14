‘Where will this end?’ Trump's 20% Hormuz fee plan slammed as ‘fundamentally wrong’ by shipping industry

The tension between the US and Iran sharply escalated after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would resume its blockade of Iranian ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz while proposing a 20% fee from all other cargo vessels using the vital shipping route. Declaring that America would become the waterway's "guardian," Trump has revived a dispute with Tehran over the status of the crucial shipping passage

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The president posted on social media that the strait “will remain OPEN, with or without Iran.” While Iran’s ships would be blocked from entering or leaving, other nations’ vessels could cross. But the US “as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped,” the president wrote.

Trump said “the process and formation” of his plan “will begin immediately.” The White House did not provide other details on Trump’s proposal, including how it would be administered or whether it had been communicated to US allies in the Gulf.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Trump's proposal for a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Trump's proposal involves a 20% fee on all cargo vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at reimbursing the U.S. for providing security in the area while blocking Iranian ships. 2 Why has the shipping industry criticized Trump's Hormuz fee plan? ⌵ The shipping industry has labeled Trump's fee proposal as 'fundamentally wrong,' arguing it undermines the principle of free passage in international waters and could significantly raise shipping costs. 3 How will the 20% fee on cargo affect shipping decisions in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The imposition of a 20% fee could deter vessels from using the Strait of Hormuz, as current shipping costs average around 2%-3% of cargo value; raised fees may render the route too expensive for businesses. 4 Should shipping companies consider paying the proposed fee for security in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Shipping companies may weigh the optional nature of paying the 20% fee against the perceived security benefits provided by the U.S. in a contested maritime environment. 5 What legal challenges might Trump's fee proposal face under international law? ⌵ While Trump's fee proposal could be legal if deemed optional, it could face legal challenges as the United Nations' International Maritime Organization opposes mandatory tolls on vessels using international straits.

The proposal drew sharp criticism from shipping companies and maritime experts.

More than 10 people involved in shipping markets, including a handful whose ships have passed through Hormuz in recent weeks, told Bloomberg they were blindsided by the announcement of a potential fee on cargoes crossing the waterway. They said it was too early to know what the plan might look like in practice and how it would shape their decisions about transit.

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‘Fundamentally wrong…’ Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth-largest container shipping company, on Tuesday, told Reuters, "It would be fundamentally wrong to levy fees for passage through international waters."

The German Shipowners' Association (VDR) said such a measure would be legally impermissible and would undermine the principle of free passage through international waters.

"Today it's the Strait of Hormuz, tomorrow the Strait of Malacca, and the day after tomorrow the next international strait. Where will this end?" VDR head Martin Kroeger told business magazine Wirtschaftswoche in an interview on Tuesday.

Civilian commercial shipping must not become a pawn in geopolitical conflicts, he added.

‘Increased cost will discourage ships from using the Strait’ Any US-imposed tariff could further discourage ships from using the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has already slowed sharply in recent days, according to the Baltic and International Maritime Council, the world's largest shipping association.

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“While the proposal to fund security through a levy on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz is innovative and well-intentioned, the increased cost will constitute a further disincentive to transiting the Strait, which can only be outweighed by a significant reduction in the threat from Iran,” Jakob P. Larsen, BIMCO’s chief safety and security officer, told CNBC on Tuesday.

‘Fee makes the route too expensive’ Noting that there is still no clarity on how the fee would be calculated, John McCown, a senior fellow at the Centre for Maritime Strategy, told CNN, “Is it 20% of what our cost on the blockade is, somehow divided by the number of ships?”

“Other possibilities include 20% of the costs the US Navy incurs to escort cargo or a 20% charge on the value of the goods being transported.”

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Also Read | US oil tops $75 after Trump revives Strait of Hormuz blockade on Iranian ships

Normally, shipping fees are around 2%-3% of the cargo's value. Raising that to 20% would dramatically increase costs, making the route too expensive for many businesses, McCown pointed out.

Iran sees any challenge to its authority in the strait as a breach of the interim peace agreement it struck with the US. The deal provided for toll-free commercial shipping during a 60-day negotiating window and required Tehran to “make arrangements” to ensure the safe passage of vessels. The country has continued to insist that ships must obtain permission and follow approved routes.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.