Which companies did Trump invest in? US President's bond purchases exceed $337 million since August

US President Donald Trump purchased at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds from August 28 to October 2, financial disclosures under a 1978 transparency law called the Ethics in Government Act, revealed on Saturday (local time), according to Reuters. With over 175 financial buys, the highest total value of the bond purchases surpassed $337 million, filings showed.

Corporate bonds Trump bought include offerings from chipmakers like Broadcom and Qualcomm, technology firms such as Meta Platforms, retailers comprising Home Depot and CVS Health and major Wall Street institutions like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the report noted.

His late-August purchases of investment-bank debt also involved JP Morgan bonds.

Meanwhile, Trump urged the US Justice Department on Friday to open an investigation into JP Morgan regarding its connections to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bank has stated that it regrets its previous relationship with Epstein and that it did not assist him in carrying out “heinous acts". Trump also bought Intel bonds after the US government, under his leadership, took an ownership stake in the company.

Most of the assets stated in Saturday’s filings are made up of bonds issued by municipalities, states, counties, school districts, and other bodies connected to public agencies.

Trump’s recent bond holdings cover a wide range of industries, including some that have already gained, or are currently gaining, from policy shifts under his administration, such as moves toward financial deregulation, the report added. The White House did not immediately comment to Reuters' request on Saturday. Officials have previously mentioned that Trump continues to submit the required investment disclosures, but that neither he nor his family manages the portfolio, which is handled by an outside financial firm.

Trump, whose wealth originally stemmed from real estate before he entered public office, has said in the past that he placed his companies in a trust managed by his children.

A filing submitted in August showed that Trump had bought more than $100 million in bonds since returning to the presidency on January 20. His annual disclosure, filed in June, also showed that revenue from his various businesses still ultimately flows to him, prompting worries about possible conflicts of interest.

That annual disclosure, which appeared to reflect the 2024 calendar year, listed more than $600 million in income from cryptocurrencies, golf courses, licensing deals and other businesses. It also indicated that his growing involvement in crypto had significantly boosted his net worth.

Altogether, the president’s June filing listed assets totaling at least $1.6 billion, according to a Reuters estimate at the time.

(With inputs from Reuters)