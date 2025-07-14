Which team is President Trump rooting for in FIFA Club World Cup finals? All you need to know

President Trump attends FIFA Club World Cup final on assassination attempt anniversary with enhanced security, alongside FIFA's Infantino at MetLife Stadium. Here are details about which team he is rooting for.

Shrey Banerjee
Published14 Jul 2025, 01:23 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump waves next to first lady Melania Trump as they attend the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump waves next to first lady Melania Trump as they attend the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium Sunday to loud cheers, attending the FIFA Club World Cup final exactly one year after surviving an assassination attempt.

The couple flew by helicopter from their Bedminster golf club to watch Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Chelsea in the championship match . Their VIP box featured bulletproof glass, with Secret Service agents scanning the 82,500-capacity crowd, security costs reportedly topped $2.5 million due to heightened risks after last year’s Pennsylvania shooting.

Trump wore a dark suit and red tie, waving as fans chanted "USA!" while FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined them.
 

Which team is the US President supporting?

Though seated near PSG’s Qatari owners, including Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whom Trump met in May, the US President showed no obvious favoritism during the match.

PSG’s links to Qatar (a key U.S. ally) fueled speculation, but Trump applauded both teams’ plays equally. His son Barron, a known soccer fan and former youth player, skipped the event despite his football fandom.

Trump’s appearance served as a dry run for next year’s FIFA World Cup final at the same stadium. As chair of a White House task force, he aims to ensure smooth operations for the 48-team tournament.

Infantino praised their partnership, noting FIFA’s new Trump Tower office symbolizes strengthened ties.

Despite political tensions with co-hosts Canada and Mexico over tariffs, Trump previously called such friction "exciting" for the event. Sunday’s successful match, part of a U.S.-hosted tournament featuring 32 clubs, boosted confidence in America’s hosting capabilities.

The outing marked Trump’s first major FIFA event attendance this year, falling on the anniversary of the Butler, PA shooting where a bullet grazed his ear.

Sporting events now dominate his public schedule, including Super Bowl LIX and UFC fights, making him the most sports-active modern President.

Also Read | President Trump and first lady Melania arrive at MetLife Stadium | Watch

As workers evaluated crowd logistics for the 2026 World Cup, Trump confirmed he’ll attend "multiple matches" during the month-long event.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsSportsSports NewsWhich team is President Trump rooting for in FIFA Club World Cup finals? All you need to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.