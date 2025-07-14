Which team is President Trump rooting for in FIFA Club World Cup finals? All you need to know

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium Sunday to loud cheers, attending the FIFA Club World Cup final exactly one year after surviving an assassination attempt.

The couple flew by helicopter from their Bedminster golf club to watch Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Chelsea in the championship match . Their VIP box featured bulletproof glass, with Secret Service agents scanning the 82,500-capacity crowd, security costs reportedly topped $2.5 million due to heightened risks after last year’s Pennsylvania shooting.

Trump wore a dark suit and red tie, waving as fans chanted "USA!" while FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined them.



Which team is the US President supporting? Though seated near PSG’s Qatari owners, including Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whom Trump met in May, the US President showed no obvious favoritism during the match.

PSG’s links to Qatar (a key U.S. ally) fueled speculation, but Trump applauded both teams’ plays equally. His son Barron, a known soccer fan and former youth player, skipped the event despite his football fandom.

Trump’s appearance served as a dry run for next year’s FIFA World Cup final at the same stadium. As chair of a White House task force, he aims to ensure smooth operations for the 48-team tournament.

Infantino praised their partnership, noting FIFA’s new Trump Tower office symbolizes strengthened ties.

Despite political tensions with co-hosts Canada and Mexico over tariffs, Trump previously called such friction "exciting" for the event. Sunday’s successful match, part of a U.S.-hosted tournament featuring 32 clubs, boosted confidence in America’s hosting capabilities.

The outing marked Trump’s first major FIFA event attendance this year, falling on the anniversary of the Butler, PA shooting where a bullet grazed his ear.

Sporting events now dominate his public schedule, including Super Bowl LIX and UFC fights, making him the most sports-active modern President.

