White House 4th of July celebrations: B-2 Bombers roar overhead as Donald Trump marks Independence Day | Watch

US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law Friday, capping a grandiose White House Independence Day ceremony featuring a stealth bomber fly-by.

"America is winning, winning, winning like never before," Trump said before signing the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" while flanked by Republican lawmakers who helped push it through Congress.

With First Lady Melania Trump at his side, Trump watched from the White House balcony as two live-- the same type that recently struck Iranian nuclear sites -- roared overhead, accompanied by F-35 and F-22 fighter jets.