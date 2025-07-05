Subscribe

White House 4th of July celebrations: B-2 Bombers roar overhead as Donald Trump marks Independence Day | Watch

Published5 Jul 2025, 08:25 AM IST
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump watch as B-2 Spirit stealth bombers perform a military flyover during a signing ceremony for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, July 4, 2025. Trump signed his $3.4 trillion budget bill into law Friday, enshrining an extension of tax cuts, temporary new breaks for tipped workers and funding to crack down on illegal immigration. Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law Friday, capping a grandiose White House Independence Day ceremony featuring a stealth bomber fly-by.

"America is winning, winning, winning like never before," Trump said before signing the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" while flanked by Republican lawmakers who helped push it through Congress.

With First Lady Melania Trump at his side, Trump watched from the White House balcony as two live-- the same type that recently struck Iranian nuclear sites -- roared overhead, accompanied by F-35 and F-22 fighter jets.

 

(This is a developing story)

 
