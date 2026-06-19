White House ballroom row deepens as Trump Admin reportedly moves $400M in security funding

The Trump administration has quietly transferred nearly $400 million in taxpayer funds into accounts designated for White House security measures, triggering scrutiny from lawmakers over whether some of the money could be used in connection with a planned White House ballroom project, according to a report by ABC News.

The transfers, totaling approximately $397 million, were made from a larger $1.2 billion allocation for the US Secret Service that was approved by Congress under the Republican-backed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," the news outlet reported.

What happened? Documents posted online by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) show that the administration transferred the funds in two batches on June 12 and June 15, the news outlet stated.

According to the outlet, the transfers were categorized broadly as funding for "White House Security Measures," but the documents did not provide detailed explanations of how the money would ultimately be spent.

The lack of specificity has prompted questions among some lawmakers and government watchdogs regarding the intended use of the funds.

How is the money being allocated? OMB records reviewed by ABC News indicate that:

-Nearly $11 million was transferred into the Secret Service's Operations and Support account.

-More than $385 million was directed toward Procurement, Construction and Improvements.

The latter category has drawn particular attention because it includes infrastructure-related spending that could potentially be linked to construction projects at or around the White House.

Why are lawmakers asking questions? The transfers come amid ongoing discussions surrounding plans for a new White House ballroom, a project that has attracted public and political interest.

Because the funding was broadly labeled as security-related spending, lawmakers are seeking clarification on whether any portion of the money could be used for security enhancements associated with the ballroom project or other planned construction activities.

ABC News reported that the publicly available budget documents do not specifically mention the ballroom or provide a detailed breakdown of planned expenditures.

What is the White House ballroom project? The White House ballroom project refers to a proposed expansion or addition within the White House complex that would create a dedicated large-scale indoor venue for official state functions, receptions, and ceremonial events. The idea behind such a facility is to provide a permanent, purpose-built space capable of hosting high-profile gatherings such as state dinners, diplomatic receptions, press events, and cultural ceremonies.

Currently, large events at the White House are often held in temporary structures erected on the South Lawn, particularly when guest lists exceed the capacity of existing indoor rooms like the East Room. These temporary setups can be costly, logistically complex, and dependent on weather conditions. A permanent ballroom would eliminate the need for such arrangements and provide greater flexibility for hosting domestic and international guests.

Supporters of the project argue that it would enhance the White House’s ability to function as a modern diplomatic venue while reducing recurring setup costs for major events. They also say it could improve security and operational efficiency by consolidating large gatherings within a controlled indoor environment.

However, the proposal has also raised concerns regarding funding, design, and historical preservation. Critics question whether such a construction aligns with the White House’s historic character and whether taxpayer money should be used for the expansion.

Key Takeaways The Trump administration transferred $397 million for White House security-related purposes, according to ABC News.

Funds came from a $1.2 billion Secret Service allocation approved by Congress.

More than $385 million was directed to procurement, construction and improvement accounts.

The documents do not specify how the money will be spent.