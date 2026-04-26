White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting: Acting AG Blanche says changing gun laws isn't right response

A day after a 31-year-old man carried out a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner, where US President Donald Trump was also present along with members of his cabinet, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday (local time) said that tightening gun laws right now is not the right response, Axios reported.
Blanche said, "Look, this isn't about, in my mind, changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms," and added, "I don't think the narrative here is about changing laws or making our laws more restrictive."
His firm stance sharply contrasts with his position three months ago, when some Republican officials floated restricting gun rights after a deadly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting in Minneapolis. That shift quickly triggered backlash, particularly from Trump's base, turning it into a significant political problem for the White House.
A 31-year-old teacher, Cole Tomas Allen, from Southern California, reportedly bought multiple firearms, which he purchased legally at the hotel where the dinner was being hosted. Allen opened fire at the gala event, leading to widespread chaos and panic, as the event was packed with thousands of people, including journalists, Trump, and other leaders.
Reports suggest that Allen traveled by train to bring weapons with him, from Los Angeles to Chicago and from Chicago to Washington, D.C.
On Sunday, Blanche faced pointed questions on several talk shows, both about the suspect's ownership of the guns and how he allegedly transported them across state lines without any sort of security check. Speaking to Fox News today, the acting Attorney General acknowledged that there was a possibility that Allen traveled by train so he could transport the guns.
Blanche also rejected the idea that train travel, which lacks the same level of security as air travel, represents a loophole that needs to be addressed. Speaking to CBS, he said, "I mean, if we're asking the question, that's talking about changing the laws, and I don't think that's something that we should be focused on right now in any way, shape or form."
Praising law enforcement's quick response to the shooting incident, Blanche noted the suspect was subdued immediately. He added that the suspect "barely breached the perimeter" of the event before he was taken into custody. Speaking to CNN, the acting Attorney General termed it a "massive security success story."
His response comes as a former Secret Service agent told Axios that the moment still calls for serious reflection, both in terms of future security strategy and the increasingly tense atmosphere in the country.
Michael Matranga, a former US Secret Service special agent and CEO of security firm M6 Global Defense, said, "Whether it be your church, your school, your mall or the White House Correspondents' Dinner, I think we should all be very … uncomfortable knowing that violence has no bounds, that our words matter."
Allen, who is a trained mechanical engineer, booked a room at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner was taking place. Working as a tutor, he reportedly traveled across the country to perpetrate "as much damage as he could."
According to law enforcement officials, while he declined to answer questions, he did make some non-specific reference to targeting administration officials, with reports suggesting that Trump was also one of his possible targets.
The motive for Allen's shooting incident remains unclear; however, Blanche said he would be charged in Washington on Monday.
Law enforcement officials launched an investigation and carried out searches in both Southern California and Washington in connection with the suspect.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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