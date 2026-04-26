White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting: Suspect purchased guns legally; here's what we know

The suspect in the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner shooting had legally purchased guns, senior law enforcement officials told NBC on Sunday (local time).

Authorities stated last night that the 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen had a rifle and a handgun on him when he was taken into custody. Records have also shown that he purchased a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun in August 2025 and an Armscor Precision .38 semi-automatic pistol in October 2023.

Officials also noted that those were the two weapons that were recovered from Allen last night, adding that he was also in possession of multiple knives.

WHCA dinner shooting: What we know According to ABC News, Allen is a trained mechanical engineer, working as a tutor who traveled across the country to cause "as much damage as he could."

Law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation said that Allen was declining to answer questions but allegedly made some non-specific reference to targeting administration officials.

The shooting, which occurred on Saturday night, happened near the main magnetometer area for the event, which caused widespread chaos inside the Hilton hotel ballroom, which was packed with thousands of people, including journalists, US President Donald Trump, and members of his cabinet.

Officials believe that the suspect is believed to have booked a room in the hotel where the dinner took place early in April.

Motive remains unclear: Acting Attorney General According to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the motive of the shooting remains unclear and is under investigation. Blanche added that "preliminary" findings revealed that he was targeting administration officials. "We're still investigating a motive, and that's something that will necessarily take a couple of days at least," he said. "We believe he was targeting administration officials in this attack, attempted attack, but that's again quite preliminary."

Blanche noted that those officials also "likely" included the US President, but said that he wants to wait and not get ahead of that speculation.

Separately, investigators were now looking into reports that Allen had assembled weapons somewhere in the hotel, but he "didn't get very far." "He barely broke the perimeter," he said. "And by barely, I mean by a few feet."

Further, the investigators believe that Allen, who is from California, traveled via train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then from Chicago to Washington, D.C., before checking into the hotel where the dinner was being held.

The incident has raised security concerns and questions over how the suspect managed to breach the perimeter with a weapon.

Blanche said the suspect would be charged formally in D.C. tomorrow.

Investigation underway Law enforcement officials have been carrying out searches connected to the suspect both in Southern California and Washington, D.C.

Officials also said that investigators retrieved Allen's phone and other devices and were planning to access them as soon as they secured search warrants.

Officials on Sunday said that the 31-year-old did not have a criminal record in the past and was not on the radar of law enforcement in the capital.

Who is Cole Tomas Allen? According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, California, in 2017. His profile also indicated that he received a Master of Science degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in May 2025.

After graduating from Caltech, the suspect worked for a year as a mechanical engineer before becoming an independent video game developer and later also a part-time teacher at a company dedicated to helping high schoolers get into college.