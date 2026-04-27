White House Correspondents’ dinner case: Armed suspect Cole Tomas Allen to appear in court today

A man accused of attempting to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner armed with guns and knives is due in court on Monday (April 27) following a chaotic security breach in Washington.

Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, who has been charged with offences including assault on a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night while President Donald Trump was in attendance at the high-profile event.

Advertisement

Gunfire erupted as the suspect attempted to breach security, prompting Secret Service agents to rush to contain the situation. Trump was escorted off the stage, while guests took cover under tables.

An officer wearing a bullet-resistant vest was struck but is expected to recover.

Suspect taken into custody Allen was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody. Court documents detailing the full list of charges were not immediately available.

Authorities said it was unclear whether he had legal representation. Attempts by media outlets to reach him or his family were unsuccessful.

Possible motive under investigation Prosecutors have not officially confirmed a motive. However, investigators are examining a message allegedly sent by Allen to family members shortly before the attack.

In the message, he referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and alluded to grievances related to actions of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Officials are also reviewing social media activity and conducting interviews with relatives as part of the ongoing investigation.

Travel and planning details emerge According to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Allen is believed to have travelled by train from California to Chicago and then to Washington.

He reportedly checked into the hotel hosting the event as a guest, despite tight security measures typically surrounding the annual dinner.

Background of the suspect Records indicate Allen is a highly educated tutor and an amateur video game developer.

A social media profile believed to belong to him suggests he worked part-time for several years at a company providing admissions counselling and test preparation services.