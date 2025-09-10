White House criticises Israel’s Doha attack, says ‘it doesn’t advance US or Israeli goals’

The White House said Israel’s unilateral attack on Hamas in Qatar did not further Israeli or American goals of ending the Middle East conflict.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday: “The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack.”

Leavitt added that President Donald Trump had spoken with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar’s emir and prime minister following the strike.

Context on US position While emphasising concern over the location of the strike, Leavitt noted that: “Eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”

She also outlined Trump’s priorities: “President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza, the bodies of the dead, released and this war to end now.”

Leavitt said that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was tasked with notifying Qatar about the pending strike, but Qatari officials have disputed this.

Advertisement

Israeli perspective Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, following a deadly shooting in Jerusalem a day earlier claimed by the Palestinian militant group.

"Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders," said a joint statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

"Today at noon, in light of an operational opportunity... the prime minister and the defence minister decided to implement the directive given last night."

Netanyahu described the operation as: “A wholly independent Israeli operation.”

In a speech at the US embassy in Jerusalem, he suggested that the strike could potentially lead to a resolution if Hamas accepts Trump’s principles for ending the conflict.

Advertisement

Hamas response Hamas confirmed that five of its members were killed in the Doha attack but claimed that the main negotiating delegation remained unharmed. The group stressed that the strike would not alter its demands from Israel in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Qatar disputes US notification Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X that the call from the US came:

“During the sounds of explosions” from the attack, disputing claims that Qatar was forewarned.

Israel has been engaged in a conflict with Hamas in Gaza since the militant group’s attack in October 2023. Qatar has served as a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.