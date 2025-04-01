White House declares Signalgate case closed: ‘Steps taken to ensure this never happens again’

  • The White House confirmed that corrective measures have been implemented to prevent future security breaches after senior Trump officials discussed US war plans on Signal chat. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the matter is closed and expressed continued support for NSA Mike Waltz.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Apr 2025, 01:58 AM IST
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the driveway of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, March 31, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the driveway of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, March 31, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

The White House announced on Monday (March 31) that measures have been implemented to prevent a repeat of the security breach involving senior Trump administration officials discussing US war plans on a commercial messaging app.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration considers the case closed and emphasised continued confidence in National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

“As the president has made it very clear, Mike Waltz continues to be an important part of his national security team. And this case has been closed here at the White House, as far as we are concerned,” Leavitt told reporters outside the White House.

Leavitt did not disclose specific details about the steps taken to prevent similar incidents but assured reporters that corrective actions have been implemented.

“There have been steps made to make sure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we are moving forward,” she said.

Trump’s national security team stands united

Leavitt defended the administration’s handling of the incident, arguing that Trump’s national security team has strengthened US safety.

“The president and Mike Waltz and his entire national security team have been working together very well if you look at how much safer the United States of America is because of the leadership of this team,” she added.

Goldberg's accusations against Waltz

The controversy erupted after The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed that he was mistakenly included in a private Signal chat where top US officials discussed military strikes in Yemen.

Goldberg alleged on Sunday that Waltz misled the public by claiming he had no prior relationship with the journalist.

