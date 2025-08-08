White House denies Kremlin’s claim of finalised Trump-Putin meeting venue, says Putin must meet Zelensky first: Report

The White House on Thursday (August 7) refuted Russian claims that a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had been finalised, including a set location.

A senior White House official told ABC News that no location has been set for the potential summit and emphasised that any Trump-Putin meeting is contingent on Putin first meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — something the Kremlin is yet to agree to.

Putin-Trump summit location allegedly set in UAE Earlier in the day, Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to President Putin, told reporters in Moscow that a venue for the meeting had been chosen.

“The venue of the meeting between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, has been agreed, and the Kremlin will inform about it later,” said Ushakov.

He added that the United Arab Emirates was among the “most suitable” locations under consideration.

Kremlin rejects trilateral meeting with Ukraine President According to Ushakov, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff had initially floated the idea of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy. However, the Kremlin confirmed that the upcoming meeting would only be between Trump and Putin.

“It will be a bilateral meeting. The suggestion of a trilateral format has not been accepted,” Ushakov stated.

Zelensky urges inclusion of Ukraine, Europe Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the developments, stressing the importance of Kyiv and its allies being part of any talks to end the war.

Meeting could happen next week Despite the dispute over location and conditions, a White House official said on Wednesday that a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin could happen as soon as next week, though no concrete details have been confirmed.

War in Ukraine The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022 when Putin’s forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Efforts to broker a ceasefire have repeatedly stalled, with both Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of unwillingness to compromise.