White House denounces Jen Psaki as ‘moron’ for mocking Second Lady Usha Vance

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, now an MSNBC host, faced sharp criticism on Tuesday after making mocking comments about Second Lady Usha Vance.

On the “I’ve Had It” podcast, Psaki suggested that Usha Vance might be intimidated by her husband, saying: “I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we'll save you.”

She also described JD Vance as: “The little Manchurian candidate… He’s scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

The podcast’s description on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts echoed the remarks: “Usha Vance, please blink twice if you need help.”

White House official responds Steven Cheung, White House director of communications, called Psaki a “dumbass” and a “moron” in a social media post: “Jen Psaki must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. @jrpsaki is a dumba-- who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron.”

Spotlight on the Vances JD Vance and Usha Vance have been under heightened scrutiny since President Donald Trump selected Vance as his running mate in the 2024 Presidential election. Psaki’s remarks drew attention as Trump has indicated that Vance could be a future leader in the MAGA movement.

The couple, who met at Yale Law School and married in 2014, have three children. Usha Vance previously worked as a trial lawyer for Munger, Tolles & Olson but left after her husband was named Trump’s running mate.