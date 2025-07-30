White House Deputy Stephen Miller announces $50,000 joining, retention bonus for new employees amid DHS hiring drive

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller has announced a $50,000 signing and retention bonus for new hires of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Up to 50K signing and retention bonus for new hires,” he wrote in a post on X.

Miller's offer comes hours after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees illegal immigration matters, launched a new major recruitment campaign on Tuesday.

Launching the campaign, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem requested participation from everyone to 'serve' the country as her department's mass deportation drive continues.

“Your country is calling you to serve at @ICEgov. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” she said in a post on X.

The US also launched a ‘Defend the Homeland’ campaign with posters featuring key government figures including President Donald Trump and Noem herself.

“This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland,” she said.

ICE recruitment drive The ICE recruiting webpage also featured the mass recruitment drive, with a cartoon of ‘Uncle Sam’.

“Your country is calling upon you to serve,” the text on the website reads.

The job postings page of the ICE website mentions it requires staff in three areas — deportation officer, criminal investigator and general attorney.

“The Trump Administration is fully committed to supporting the dedicated law enforcement professionals who secure our borders, shield our communities, and protect our national security and public safety. This is a pivotal moment in our country's history, and your experience and expertise are vitally needed,” as per the website.

Since starting his second term in January, Republican President Donald Trump has pursued a broad crackdown on immigration.