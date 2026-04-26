White House dinner shooting is ‘staged to distract from Epstein’: Social media not convinced, calls it ‘publicity stunt’

Strong reactions have been coming on social media since the White House dinner shooting. Many users wish that President Donald Trump is safe.

"Strong leadership in a chaotic moment. Donald J. Trump kept the focus where it belongs, on safety first, while showing resolve instead of panic. The praise for law enforcement matters. They stepped in fast and stopped a dangerous situation, and that kind of recognition reinforces trust when it counts,” wrote one user on Truth Social.

One user commented, “We’re praying for you, Melanie, JD, and the country. This irrational behavior and hate towards you, your family, and your administration has to stop.”

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“Mr. President, I pray for the Hedge of protection be upon you and Melania and all attendees,” came from another.

“Credit to Secret Service and law enforcement for acting fast, apprehending the shooter, and restoring order; the message that the country keeps moving forward is exactly the posture leadership should project in a moment like this,” wrote a user on X.

But, not everyone was convinced. Some users claimed it was a ‘fake’ shooting incident.

“If there's no blood on his ear and fist pumping in front of stars & stripes, this is 100% fake news, the greatest fake news since that campaign ear shot,” wrote one of them.

“There is no f*cking way a man with a weapon was able to get anywhere near that building. There was not just one level of metal detectors leading to an event like that with Trump. There would have been multiple layers of security. It’s just bullshit and obviously staged,” commented another user.

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One user wrote, “It was staged so he could get a bump in his Poll numbers and distract from Epstein. Probably Mossad.”

“Always the showman in the absence of competence. Another faked “incident” to play victim and raise money from the braindead cult,” one user remarked.

“You see? It's all a publicity stunt. He doesn't care about anyone, not even the people he sets up for these,” came from another.

White House shooting A shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, 25 April. The event was taking place at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Witnesses heard between 4 and 6 loud bangs at around 8:30 PM. The gunfire reportedly broke out near the main security screening area outside the ballroom.

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Panic spread rapidly as security personnel shouted at guests to get down. Attendees scrambled under tables or rushed into restrooms for safety. The US Secret Service confirmed that a suspect was caught and taken into custody.

President Trump was evacuated from the venue following the incident. He later praised the Secret Service on Truth Social for acting swiftly.

Also Read | Donald Trump shares his first reaction after White House dinner shooting

Trump initially wanted the evening's programme to continue. However, security protocols required him to return to the White House. A press conference was subsequently scheduled to address the situation.

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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“The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days (sic),” he added.