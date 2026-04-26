White House dinner shooting LIVE: ‘Get down, get down!’ Trump and Melania rushed to safety as shots fired

White House dinner shooting LIVE: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night by Secret Service agents after a loud, unexplained noise was heard.
A White House aide confirmed that Trump was safe. A freelance photographer working for Reuters reported hearing four to six loud bangs elsewhere in the hotel, though not directly near the dinner venue. Several media outlets suggested the possibility of a gunman.
The event was abruptly disrupted as guests fell silent, followed by shouts of “Get down, get down!” as panic spread through the room.
Suspect in White House Correspondents dinner incident in custody and is alive, sources told Reuters.
Many of the roughly 2,600 attendees ducked for cover, while waitstaff hurried toward the front of the dining hall.
Moments before security escorted her off the stage, Melania Trump appeared to notice something in the crowd and looked visibly concerned, according to a live C-SPAN broadcast.
Get White House dinner shooting LIVE Updates here on Mint!
Dinner organizers said there will be an “announcement shortly, we will be resuming shortly” from the stage. Most attendees are closed inside the ballroom and can’t leave, AP reported.
A block from the White House, party-goers headed to the Renwick Museum were instead gathered at police tape as the streets and sidewalks were blocked off. Police cars tore up and down the block, sirens blaring. A helicopter buzzed overhead. (AP)
Hundreds of guests dove under the tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room. Trump and the first lady had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers.
US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a loud, unidentified noise, Reuters reported.
A White House aide said Trump was safe after a freelance photographer working for Reuters heard four to six loud bangs in the hotel but not the immediate vicinity of the dinner, as reported by Reuters.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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