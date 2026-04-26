White House dinner shooting LIVE: ‘Get down, get down!’ Trump and Melania rushed to safety as shots fired

White House dinner shooting LIVE: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night by Secret Service agents after a loud, unexplained noise was heard.

Shots fired at White House

A White House aide confirmed that Trump was safe. A freelance photographer working for Reuters reported hearing four to six loud bangs elsewhere in the hotel, though not directly near the dinner venue. Several media outlets suggested the possibility of a gunman.

The event was abruptly disrupted as guests fell silent, followed by shouts of “Get down, get down!” as panic spread through the room.

White House Dinner Shooting: Suspect arrested

Suspect in White House Correspondents dinner incident in custody and is alive, sources told Reuters.

Many of the roughly 2,600 attendees ducked for cover, while waitstaff hurried toward the front of the dining hall.

Moments before security escorted her off the stage, Melania Trump appeared to notice something in the crowd and looked visibly concerned, according to a live C-SPAN broadcast.

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