White House drops bomb video to back Trump's ‘Iran nukes obliterated’ claims: 'I have chills...'

The Pentagon released a new video on Friday showing how "bunker-busters", which were used during the US' operation against Iran, work. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a press briefing that they are confident the weapons struck exactly as planned.

According to the Associated Press, Caine offered new details about the work that went into building the “bunker-buster” bombs and how the US used them to burrow into the Iranian sites.

He sought to show the level of destruction but did not directly address US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Tehran’s nuclear program has been “obliterated" — a claim that Iran has denied.

Speaking about the mission, Gen. “Razin” Caine said, “I have chills..talking about this.”

On Thursday, the Pentagon released a footage showing how bunker-busters work — seemingly to back Trump's claim that the US “completely and totally obliterated” Iran nuclear sites.

While some Iranian officials downplayed the impact of US strikes in Iran, a leaked Pentagon report also revealed that the US failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites.

However, Caine said on Thursday that the munitions were built, tested and loaded properly, guided to their intended targets and then exploded as designed. “Iran’s nuclear facilities have been destroyed,” Hegseth was quote dby the Associated Press as saying.

The bombs, called the GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator, have their roots in a decades-old classified briefing “of what looked like a major construction project in the mountains of Iran,” Caine said.

Pentagon gave little detail on status of Iran's highly enriched uranium. Hegseth appeared less confident that the strikes got all of Iran's highly enriched nuclear material, the Associated Press reported.

Asked repeatedly whether any of it was moved to other locations before the US attack, Hegseth acknowledged that the Pentagon was “looking at all aspects of intelligence and making sure we have a sense of what was where."

He added, “I’m not aware of any intelligence that says things were not where they were supposed to be” or that they were moved.