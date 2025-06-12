White House drops new bombshell, says Donald Trump 'won't allow mob rule in America'

The Donald Trump administration has claimed that the US President will not allow 'mob rule' in America. The White House also took more shots at the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles.

Shrey Banerjee
Updated12 Jun 2025, 01:28 AM IST
Trump 'won't allow mob rule' in the US, says White House
Trump 'won't allow mob rule' in the US, says White House(Reuters)

The White House publicly stated that Donald Trump will not allow mobs to take over the United States, and that he 'won't allow mob rule' in the country, after protests took a major shape over his immigration policies in Los Angeles. The public unrest took a massive turn, which ended up with President Trump permitting the US National Guard to take matters into their hands, which is a rare instance in a few decades now.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her latest briefing, stated, "President Trump will never allow mob rule to prevail in America. The most basic duty of government is to preserve law and order, and this administration embraces that sacred responsibility."

"Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass shamefully failed to meet their sworn obligations to their citizens," Leavitt continued.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsUs NewsWhite House drops new bombshell, says Donald Trump 'won't allow mob rule in America'
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.