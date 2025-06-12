White House drops new bombshell, says Donald Trump 'won't allow mob rule in America'

The White House publicly stated that Donald Trump will not allow mobs to take over the United States, and that he 'won't allow mob rule' in the country, after protests took a major shape over his immigration policies in Los Angeles. The public unrest took a massive turn, which ended up with President Trump permitting the US National Guard to take matters into their hands, which is a rare instance in a few decades now.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her latest briefing, stated, "President Trump will never allow mob rule to prevail in America. The most basic duty of government is to preserve law and order, and this administration embraces that sacred responsibility."
"Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass shamefully failed to meet their sworn obligations to their citizens," Leavitt continued.