White House Easter Egg Roll 2026 ticket lottery opens: How to apply, key dates, and selection rules

The 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll Ticket Lottery is now open, offering families a chance to attend the annual spring celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. Entry to the lottery is free, and winners will be selected through a randomized system due to high demand.

Lottery timeline and key dates Lottery opens: February 26, 2026 (12 p.m. ET)

Lottery closes: March 4, 2026 (12 p.m. ET)

Results to be announced: March 10, 2026

Event date: April 6, 2026

Applicants will be notified via email, and successful entrants will receive further instructions.

Ticket rules and eligibility Entry into the lottery is free of charge ($0 application fee).

Only one application per household is permitted.

Each application must include at least one child (age 13 or under) and one adult.

A maximum of two adults may apply per entry.

Tickets are limited to six per household.

Applicants are advised to ensure their contact information is accurate, as email is the primary method of communication for lottery updates.

How the lottery works The lottery system is designed to ensure fairness and equal opportunity.

Random selection process Applications are shuffled using the Fisher-Yates Shuffle algorithm and a Cryptographically Secure Pseudo Random Number Generator (CSPRNG). These tools are used to ensure results are unbiased and cannot be predicted.

Application process Participants must:

Create a Recreation.gov account.

Enter the lottery during the application window.

Wait for email notification of results.

Successful applicants will receive instructions on next steps. Those not selected are encouraged to apply again in future lotteries.

Purpose of the lottery system The lottery helps:

Manage high demand for tickets

Ensure fair distribution

Preserve and protect the White House grounds

Enhance the visitor experience

Limiting attendance through a structured process helps maintain safety and organization during the event.

About the White House Easter Egg Roll The tradition dates back to the 1870s, when children gathered on Capitol Hill to roll eggs during Easter celebrations. After concerns about damage to the grounds, Congress restricted use of the Capitol area in 1876.

In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to hold the egg-rolling tradition at the White House — a custom that continues today. The event has grown into the largest annual gathering held at the White House and features games, live entertainment, storytelling, arts and crafts, and the traditional egg roll and hunt.