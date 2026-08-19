White House erupts at Jon Ossoff over Trump aide Natalie Harp comments: ‘Biggest loser, cringeworthy'

The White House launched a fierce attack on Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff after he questioned President Donald Trump's priorities and highlighted the President's close relationship with aide Natalie Harp.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and spokesperson Davis Ingle responded with personal attacks on Ossoff after the Georgia senator accused Trump of focusing on a White House ballroom project and traveling with Harp instead of carrying out his duties as commander-in-chief.

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Cheung called Ossoff “the biggest cuck loser in politics” in a post on X, while Ingle described the senator as a “cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama.”

Cheung, Ingle hit back at Ossoff Ossoff, who is seeking reelection to the Senate in November and is viewed by some Democrats as a potential 2028 presidential contender, made the comments during a campaign rally Sunday.

He accused Trump of preferring to “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie” rather than focus on his responsibilities as President.

Cheung responded by accusing Ossoff of attacking people serving in the administration.

“Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he's a miserable person who hates this country,” Cheung wrote.

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Ingle also targeted Ossoff, saying: “Nobody gives a shit what this lightweight loser says.”

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Trump mocks Ossoff as 'Pee-wee Herman' Trump was asked about Ossoff's remarks during an Oval Office event on Monday.

The President mocked the senator by comparing him to Pee-wee Herman, the comedy character played by the late actor Paul Reubens.

The President also defended plans for an elaborate ballroom at the White House, an issue Ossoff had raised in his criticism.

Who is Natalie Harp? Harp, 35, serves as an executive assistant to Trump and has become a prominent figure around the President despite maintaining a relatively low public profile.

She is frequently seen accompanying the President at the White House and on trips.

Harp's role draws scrutiny Harp has attracted renewed attention after reports that she was among the few aides who accompanied Trump during a secret flight from Turkey last month, while other senior officials, military personnel and journalists traveled separately because of unspecified Iranian threats.

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White House attacks CNN reporter over Harp question The dispute escalated further when CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes asked Trump about Ossoff's comments during the Oval Office event.

The White House's Rapid Response account attacked Holmes after she questioned Trump about his relationship with Harp.

“Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question,” the account wrote in a post directed at Holmes.

The account also accused Holmes of using an event honoring a teenage lifeguard who rescued a child as an opportunity to criticize one of Trump's aides.

“These scumbags are the lowest of the low,” it said.

Trump later told Holmes she was “very disrespectful” and called her “fake news” before telling her to be quiet.

CNN defends Holmes CNN strongly rejected the White House's attacks on its correspondent.

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“We stand firmly behind Kristen and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms,” the network said.

CNN said Holmes had asked a “tough, relevant, and newsworthy question” on behalf of the public and argued that government officials could challenge reporting without resorting to personal attacks on journalists.

“Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press,” CNN said.

Also Read | CNN slams White House for personal attacks on reporter over Trump aide question