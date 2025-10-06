White House fires back at SNL after Trump and FCC Chair Brendan Carr skit: 'I’d rather watch paint dry'

The White House has hit back at Saturday Night Live following the show’s season 51 premiere, which opened with a sketch mocking former U.S. President Donald Trump and FCC chair Brendan Carr.

Advertisement

White House reacts to SNL 51's latest skit about Donald Trump The satirical cold open poked fun at the pair’s recent criticism of late-night television, sparking a swift response from Washington.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson issued a sharp retort when asked about the skit, saying she had no interest in watching it. “Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it,” Jackson told Entertainment Weekly. “And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from SNL, I have more entertaining things to do — like watch paint dry.”

Watch the skit here:

Advertisement

The cold open featured comedian James Austin Johnson reprising his well-known role as Trump, interrupting Colin Jost’s impression of Fox News host Pete Hegseth. In the sketch, Johnson’s Trump complained about being mocked on television, warning, “SNL 51 off to a rough start: 17 new cast members and they got the ‘Update’ guy doing the open.”

The sketch escalated when Mikey Day appeared as Carr, dancing into frame to Rockwell’s Somebody’s Watching Me. After Trump mispronounced his name as “Brandon,” Day’s Carr corrected him: “It’s actually Brendan, sir.” Trump replied bluntly, “It’s crazy you think I care. Bye!” before delivering a final jab — “Remember: Daddy’s watching.”

More about SNL 51 Since joining the cast in 2021, Johnson has become SNL’s go-to Trump impersonator, praised for capturing the former president’s tone and gestures.

Advertisement

The new season’s premiere continues the show’s long tradition of political satire — one that often draws strong reactions from both politicians and the public alike.