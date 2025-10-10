White House's first reaction as Donald Trump misses out on Nobel Peace Prize: 'Placing politics over peace'

The Nobel Committee’s decision to award the Peace Prize to Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado instead of United States President Donald Trump drew a sharp rebuke from the White House, which accused the panel of “choosing politics over peace.” In a strongly worded statement, it said the President would stay focused on “making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives,” despite the perceived snub.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a post on X, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Trump and others such as Benjamin Netanyahu have campaigned aggressively for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to the US President. The snub also comes just after a ceasefire and hostage deal to end the war in Gaza was signed upon by Israel and Hamas.