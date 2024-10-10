US President Biden on Wednesday called for a diplomatic solution for Lebanese and Israeli civilians affected by conflict and highlighted the urgent need to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The White House on Wednesday issued a readout of US President Joe Biden’s call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that said discussions about Israel's security took place. The conversation involving US Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, condemned Iran's October 1 ballistic missile attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding the Lebanon issue, the White House said that the US President emphasised the need for a diplomatic arrangement to safely return both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line. This comes days after military commanders of Iran backed militia outfit Hezbollah were targeted in a series of attacks led by Israel.

Affirming Israel's right to protect its citizens from Hezbollah attacks, the White House' statement mentioned that the US President will “remain in close contact over the coming days both directly and through their national security teams." It recognised that “there is a need to minimize harm" to Israel's civilians specifically in the densely populated areas of Beirut. At the same time, it alleged the militant group fired “thousands of missiles and rockets into Israel over the past year alone." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The press release dated October 9 stated, “On Gaza, the leaders discussed the urgent need to renew diplomacy to release the hostages held by Hamas." Stressing on the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while maintaining close contact with Israeli leaders, the President emphasised the importance of diplomatic efforts.