White House launches new app for real-time updates, live streams ‘straight from the source’ - Details here

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the app ‘incredible’ and Director of Communications Steven Cheung teased Easter Eggs ‘sprinkled throughout’

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Mar 2026, 09:50 PM IST
White House launches new app for real-time updates, live streams ‘straight from the source’ - Details here
White House launches new app for real-time updates, live streams ‘straight from the source’ - Details here

The White House, on Friday, launched ‘The White House’ app for users to access live streams and real-time updates from the US government.

"There have been a lot of launches lately....relax this one's an app," according to a video released by the White House on X.

The Trump administration claimed that the information would come “straight from the source, no filter." “The conversation everyone's watching is now at your fingertips,” mentioned the post.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

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