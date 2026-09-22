White House launches ‘Trump TV’ as CNN, MS NOW and Politico move court over press ban: What we know so far

The White House on Monday (local time) launched “Trump TV,” providing viewers with a dedicated platform for presidential content. It is a 24/7 streaming platform which will feature past speeches by US President Donald Trump, administration announcements and updates.

Announcing the launch, the official X account of The White House said, “IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.”

Also Read | Major TV Networks Suspend White House Pool Coverage Of Trump To Protest CNN Ban

“Trump TV” will feature “Top videos, major remarks, and must-see highlights streaming 24/7 and updated in real time,” according to the White House’s YouTube channel.

“Trump TV” marked its first broadcast by streaming Trump’s July 3 address at Mount Rushmore on the White House YouTube channel in a livestream titled, “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station.”

During the launch, the White House broadcast footage of Trump’s previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump's press ban The launch comes amid an escalating dispute between the Trump administration and several major news organisations over White House press access.

Over the weekend, Trump barred reporters and photographers from the three news outlets — CNN, Politico and MS NOW — “as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!”

Following Trump' action, the three national news outlets President Donald Trump banned from the White House filed a critical First Amendment lawsuit to restore their access.

The emergency request is set to go before a federal judge in the DC District Court and could result in hearings and legal arguments from the administration as soon as this week.

The lawsuit will allege Trump’s ban violates the First Amendment and the Constitution’s due process protections.

“This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles,” the outlets said in their lawsuit, which is asking the court to act immediately to revive their journalists’ access to the White House.

Earlier on Monday, Trump defended restrictions imposed on CNN, Politico and MS NOW, after the three organisations filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to revoke access for their journalists.

US networks halt Trump coverage in revolt US television networks staged an extraordinary revolt Monday when they effectively boycotted coverage of President Donald Trump in protest at his decision to ban three leading outlets from the White House.

In a rare move, the top five US broadcasters said on Monday that they were halting "pool" coverage of the White House — where a broadcaster films on behalf of all television outlets for the day — in solidarity with CNN.

Principal television networks will reportedly refrain from deploying camera crews to document President Donald Trump's pool activities.

According to reports, this action by the five networks comprising the television pool — ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, and CNN — will result in the absence of a broadcast television feed that is ordinarily distributed extensively across media outlets for the majority of Trump's scheduled events.

CNN had been scheduled to serve Monday as the White House TV pool.

As a result of the row, Trump's opening of his cherished new White House helipad and his trip to the United Nations General Assembly proceeded without live television coverage.

'They never boycott me' Speaking to reporters outside Gracie Mansion following his meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Trump dismissed suggestions that media organisations could boycott him.

“They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press,” Trump said.

Trump said the media had an obligation to report fairly and defended his administration's decision to restrict outlets he accused of publishing what he called “fake news”.

“I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair. And if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house,” Trump said, referring to the White House.

The White House has defended the restrictions, arguing that the First Amendment protects the media's right to publish but does not guarantee individual organisations access to the White House grounds, briefing room or presidential press pool.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico have challenged the restrictions in court, arguing that the government should not determine which journalists can access the White House based on their reporting.

The dispute has also affected the White House television pool, which provides shared footage of presidential events to participating news organisations.

Trump is currently in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly and is scheduled to participate in the high-level General Debate and hold meetings with several world leaders.