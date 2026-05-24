White House on lockdown after shooting, 1 dead as Secret Service opens fire: Was Trump inside premises? What we know

White House shooting: A shooting near the White House on Saturday evening sent Secret Service agents into tactical response mode, injured oner person and forced journalists on the North Lawn to sprint for cover, according to four law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. The lockdown lasted roughly 40 minutes before being lifted just after 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

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According to CBS News, the suspect was killed after opening fire on a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House Saturday evening, a Secret Service spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. Secret Service officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Two Shot Near White House, One a Bystander and One the Suspect Two people are in critical condition after being shot in an encounter with the Secret Service near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, a law enforcement official confirmed. One of those shot is believed to be a bystander; the other is the suspect, the official said. Investigators recovered a pistol they believe belongs to the suspect.

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One person is in grave condition, according to four law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. It was not immediately clear whether the second person injured was also a suspect or an uninvolved bystander at the time of the initial reports.

Secret Service Engaged the Suspect and Opened Fire

Secret Service agents are seen after a lockdown was lifted at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2026. Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on the evening of May 23 after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

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The Secret Service's uniformed division responded to a report of a person firing a weapon near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest. Two senior officials briefed on the matter said the investigation shows that the Secret Service engaged with the suspect and fired at the person. At this early stage, there do not appear to be any injuries to Secret Service agents, those officials said.

The Secret Service said on X that the agency was investigating reports of shots fired at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex, adding that it was "working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground."

Reporters on the North Lawn Were Rushed Inside as Shots Rang Out An NBC News team at the White House heard between 20 and 30 gunshots around 6:04 p.m., and Secret Service agents urged reporters gathered outside on the North Lawn to run inside the press briefing room.

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CNN reporters also heard what appeared to be dozens of gunshots near the White House, triggering the lockdown and a rapid response from the Secret Service.

Inside the White House, reporters were told to shelter in place as Secret Service agents shouted "get down" and warned of "shots fired." Agents carrying rifles were seen moving through the North Lawn area following the incident and blocking the White House press briefing room.

ABC News chief White House correspondent Selina Wang posted a video on X showing the moment the apparent shots rang out and she ducked for cover. "I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now," she posted.

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Trump Was Inside the White House Residence During the Incident

U.S. Secret Service agents keep watch on the roof of the White House after a shooting incident nearby in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 23, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

President Donald Trump was at the White House residence at the time of the shooting. Vice President JD Vance had been confirmed to be at the White House earlier in the day, though it was unclear whether he remained on the premises when the incident occurred.

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FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the agency "is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds," adding: "we will update the public as we're able."

The lockdown was lifted at 6:46 p.m. Eastern Time. The US Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Second Shooting Near the White House in Less Than a Month

U.S. Secret Service Police examine and photograph evidence at a crime scene near the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday, and a bystander also was shot, a law enforcement official said.

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Saturday's incident comes less than a month after a separate shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where reporters and Trump administration officials also ducked for cover as shots rang out.

The suspect in that earlier incident, Cole Tomas Allen, sprinted through a security checkpoint with a shotgun in hand, exchanging fire with Secret Service agents who chased behind him, according to security footage. Allen has pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate Trump and to other charges connected to that incident.

The circumstances surrounding Saturday's shooting remain under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.