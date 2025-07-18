White House physician's verdict on Trump's health after chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis: ‘Abundance of caution’

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency following complaints of leg swelling, but White House doctors stated Thursday that he remains in “excellent health.”

The White House Medical Unit conducted a “comprehensive examination” of Trump, 79, after recent photos showed him with swollen ankles and a bruised hand, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing, as reported by Bloomberg.

The ankle swelling is related to the disease, which occurs when damaged valves inside the veins struggle to keep blood flowing from the legs back to the heart. Leavitt called it a “common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” The disorder affects about one in 20 adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to a report by Bloomberg, a subsequent memo from White House physician Sean Barbabella said doctors found “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease” and that “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

“President Trump remains in excellent health,” Barbabella wrote.

Leavitt said Trump is experiencing “no discomfort” related to his ankles and the president underwent the exam “out of an abundance of caution” after noting the lower leg swelling. The exam included vascular studies, an echocardiogram and ultrasounds. Blood testing produced results “within normal limits,” she added.

The hand bruising is “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent hand-shaking” and is also “a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy,” Leavitt said. Trump is taking the medicine as part of a “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” she said.

In January, Trump became the oldest individual ever sworn in as U.S. president, exceeding his predecessor Joe Biden.

Throughout the 2024 election, Trump frequently criticised the now 82-year-old Biden for his age and physical endurance. However, Trump ultimately exited the race following a disastrous debate performance that intensified concerns about his own fitness.

Meanwhile, images showing swelling in Trump’s hands and ankles raised further questions about his personal health.

The left foot and swollen ankle of President Donald Trump are pictured as he sits with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Photos taken last weekend at the FIFA Club World Cup showed Trump’s ankles appearing swollen inside his socks. Then on Tuesday, reporters noticed what seemed to be makeup covering marks on the president’s hand as he left the White House for a trip to Pennsylvania.