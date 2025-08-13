White House plans review of Smithsonian Institution to fit Trump’s vision of US history

The White House is likely to launch a review of the Smithsonian Institution’s exhibitions, content, and operations ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary next year, aiming to ensure the museums reflect President Donald Trump’s vision of American history, a White House official told ABC News.

White House wrote to Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, saying it wants the museums "reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story."

The White House writes that in accordance with a March executive order, "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," officials will be leading a "comprehensive internal review of selected Smithsonian museums and exhibitions. This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

The Smithsonian Institution responded saying: "The Smithsonian's work is grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history. We are reviewing the letter with this commitment in mind and will continue to collaborate constructively with the White House, Congress, and our governing Board of Regents."