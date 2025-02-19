The White House's official account on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), run by the Donald Trump administration, has on February 19 posted an ‘ASMR’ video on X captioning it as: “Illegal alien deportation flight”. (sic)

The 41 second video immediately went viral on social media, and has been watched a whopping 44.2 million times and counting on X, generating a host of responses and quote posts.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump signs order making IVF more affordable, expands study

Watch White House Deportation ‘ASMR’ Viral Video Here

How Netizens Reacted: ‘Delete this… Will be History…’ There were scores of strong reactions to the White House video, with many criticising the “cruel” tone of the post and casual use of “ASMR” when talking about deportation.

Some users wrote straightforward rebukes like: “Delete this”, “This feels really facist”, “shame on you.”, “Please don’t do this” and “Are you 5?” (sic)

One warned: “This will be shown in history class (not for a good reason btw)” and another questioned: “Why is treating human beings this way entertainment for you?” (sic)

Yet another X user posted a reminder of the poem cast into the Statue of Liberty's pedestal, writing: “I don’t have the words for how far we’ve strayed as a country” (sic)

Others went the meme route, expressing disbelief that an official account could have made the post, saying: “Surprised this isn't a parody account” and “Things we never believed we’d see for $1000, Alex.” (sic)

Multiple replies also made references to the April 2000 horror-comedy movie “American Psycho” with various gifs of lead actor Christian Bale.

US Deportations Latest Update: 300 deportees held in Panama hotel According to an AP report, Panama has detained close to 300 deportees from various countries in a hotel till such time that international authorities organise a return for them. They were deported from the US under President Donald Trump's aggressive illegal immigration policy and Panamian authorities said over 40 per cent of them refuse to voluntarily return to their homeland.

Migrants in the hotel rooms held messages to the windows reading “Help” and “We are not save (sic) in our country”, the report added.

Among those being held in the hotel include migrants from 10 countries including India, Afghanistan, China, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Most of the held individuals are Asian.