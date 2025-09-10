White House reiterates Trump did not author lewd 2003 birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein: ‘Will be argued in court’

The White House on Tuesday (September 9) firmly denied claims that President Donald Trump wrote a lewd 2003 birthday letter to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, following the publication of the alleged note by the House Oversight Committee.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "The president did not write that letter. He did not sign those documents. He maintains that position, and that position will be argued in court by his lawyers."

Background of the controversial letter The Wall Street Journal first reported in July the existence of the type-written letter, inserted into the outline of a nude woman with an alleged Trump signature placed on the illustration. The letter was reportedly compiled by Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell for his 50th birthday.

Following the report, Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the newspaper and its owners.

Signature dispute and forensic review Leavitt and other Trump allies argue that the signature on the 2003 letter is not authentic, citing differences from documents signed by Trump after he became president in 2017.

When asked if a professional handwriting expert could review the documents, Leavitt said:

"Sure we would support that."

Trump’s association with Epstein Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections, was convicted of sex offenses and died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.

Trump has faced scrutiny over his past relationship with Epstein. While his administration confirmed Epstein’s death as a suicide, Trump and his allies have dismissed renewed focus on the case as politically motivated.

Leavitt emphasised: "It's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"

Clarifying the “hoax” claims When pressed to clarify which part was a hoax, given the documents were from Epstein’s estate, Leavitt explained: “I did not say the documents are a hoax. I said the entire narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein right now that is absorbing many of the liberal cable channels on television is a hoax that is being perpetuated by opportunistic Democrats... who are trying to push this hoax against the president of the United States.”