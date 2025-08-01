White House says Donald Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize for global ceasefire deals

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touted Trump’s tariff threats as a foreign policy tool used to force ceasefire agreements between a number of conflicting countries, a technique she said makes the President deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Leavitt said, adding a White House estimate that Trump has brokered an average of one peace deal or cease fire per month since his presidency began.

Nobel Peace Prize push gains momentum Trump and a number of congressional Republicans have pushed for the President to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his foreign policy agenda. Trump told reporters in late June that a number of his accomplishments in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pakistan are worthy of the prestigious award.

Leavitt, touting Trump's peace talks, pushes for Nobel Peace prize, continued: “It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace prize.”

Ukraine war pledge remains unfulfilled Trump is yet to follow through on his campaign-trail promise of ending the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a feat he repeatedly said would be accomplished on "day one" of his presidency.

