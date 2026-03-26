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White House says Trump ‘does not bluff… prepared to unleash hell’ if Iran rejects deal

“Talks continue. They are productive,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing, pushing back against claims that discussions had stalled.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 Mar 2026, 12:58 AM IST
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
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The White House said Wednesday it remains engaged in negotiations with Iran, despite reports that Tehran has rejected a US proposal to end the ongoing conflict.

“Talks continue. They are productive,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing, pushing back against claims that discussions had stalled.

WH warns Iran of severe consequences

The White House struck a stark tone, warning of escalating military action if diplomacy fails.

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment… President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” Leavitt said.

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“President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again.”

Iran reportedly rejects US proposal

Iranian state media, citing an unidentified official, reported that Tehran had responded “negatively” to a US overture as the war approaches the four-week mark.

Leavitt acknowledged partial accuracy in media reports about a proposed 15-point US plan but cautioned that some details were “not entirely factual.”

No clarity on interlocutor

According to US and Israeli media reports, Washington’s proposal includes demands for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and dismantle its ballistic missile programme.

However, Leavitt declined to confirm specifics or identify US interlocutors in Tehran.

Reports suggest that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf may be acting as a key intermediary, though this remains unconfirmed.

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Pakistan emerges as potential mediator

Leavitt also declined to confirm reports that senior US officials, including JD Vance, could hold talks with Iranian representatives in Pakistan, which has reportedly emerged as a mediator.

US ramps up military presence in Gulf

Donald Trump is deploying thousands of airborne troops and additional marines to the Gulf region, amid speculation of a possible ground operation.

Potential objectives include securing Iranian oil assets or controlling the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Ghalibaf warned on X about a possible invasion of an Iranian island with backing from an unnamed regional country.

US pegs Iran operations timeline at 4–6 weeks

The White House indicated that military operations—referred to as “Operation Epic Fury”—are expected to last between four to six weeks.

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“We've always estimated approximately four to six weeks… so you could do the math on that,” Leavitt said.

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