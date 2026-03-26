White House says Trump ‘does not bluff… prepared to unleash hell’ if Iran rejects deal

The White House said Wednesday it remains engaged in negotiations with Iran, despite reports that Tehran has rejected a US proposal to end the ongoing conflict.

“Talks continue. They are productive,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing, pushing back against claims that discussions had stalled.

WH warns Iran of severe consequences The White House struck a stark tone, warning of escalating military action if diplomacy fails.

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment… President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” Leavitt said.

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“President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again.”

Iran reportedly rejects US proposal Iranian state media, citing an unidentified official, reported that Tehran had responded “negatively” to a US overture as the war approaches the four-week mark.

Leavitt acknowledged partial accuracy in media reports about a proposed 15-point US plan but cautioned that some details were “not entirely factual.”

No clarity on interlocutor According to US and Israeli media reports, Washington’s proposal includes demands for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and dismantle its ballistic missile programme.

However, Leavitt declined to confirm specifics or identify US interlocutors in Tehran.

Reports suggest that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf may be acting as a key intermediary, though this remains unconfirmed.

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Pakistan emerges as potential mediator Leavitt also declined to confirm reports that senior US officials, including JD Vance, could hold talks with Iranian representatives in Pakistan, which has reportedly emerged as a mediator.

US ramps up military presence in Gulf Donald Trump is deploying thousands of airborne troops and additional marines to the Gulf region, amid speculation of a possible ground operation.

Potential objectives include securing Iranian oil assets or controlling the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Ghalibaf warned on X about a possible invasion of an Iranian island with backing from an unnamed regional country.

US pegs Iran operations timeline at 4–6 weeks The White House indicated that military operations—referred to as “Operation Epic Fury”—are expected to last between four to six weeks.

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