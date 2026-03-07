White House says US ‘well on its way’ to controlling Iranian airspace, goals achievable in 4–6 weeks

US ‘well on its way’ to controlling Iranian airspace, says White House; objectives could be met in 4–6 weeks

The United States is making progress in the ongoing conflict with Iran and is “well on its way” to controlling Iranian airspace, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday (March 7).

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt said Washington expects its operational objectives to be achieved within weeks.

“We are well on our way toward controlling Iranian airspace,” she said, adding that the United States believes its “achievable objectives” in the conflict could be completed in four to six weeks.

US has adequate weapons stockpiles Leavitt also said the United States has sufficient weapons reserves to sustain its operations related to the conflict.

Her remarks came as Donald Trump prepared to meet major defence contractors alongside Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to review military readiness and supplies.

According to the White House, the administration remains confident that its military stockpiles are adequate to meet operational needs as the war expands across the region.

Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender” Trump signalled a hardline stance toward Tehran, appearing to rule out negotiations.

“There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” Trump said, as fighting between Israel and Iran intensified.

In a separate social media post, Trump said the United States and its allies would help rebuild Iran after the conflict once acceptable leadership is in place.

“After Iran’s surrender, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), the U.S. and its allies will help rebuild Iran, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he wrote.

War expands across the Middle East The war between Israel and Iran has now spread across multiple countries in the Middle East.

Israeli warplanes carried out heavy strikes in Tehran and Beirut, while Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US forces.

In Lebanon, the latest Israeli strikes were described as the heaviest since a 2024 ceasefire ended the last conflict with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Authorities said more than 95,000 people have fled Beirut’s suburbs and southern Lebanon following Israeli evacuation warnings.

Rising casualties and displacement Officials say the war has already caused significant casualties across the region.

According to authorities, at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon, and around a dozen in Israel since the conflict began a week ago. The United States has also reported six military deaths.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes have killed 217 people and wounded 798 since Monday alone.

Iran signals possible mediation Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suggested diplomatic efforts may be underway to ease tensions.

“Some countries have begun mediation efforts,” Pezeshkian wrote on social media, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported that a leadership council had begun discussing how to convene the Assembly of Experts, which is responsible for selecting the country’s next supreme leader.