White House Scorecard: US creates loyalty rating system for 533 firms. Here's why this matters

The White House has created a loyalty rating system or a scorecard that rates 533 companies and trade associations on how hard they worked to promote US President Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', reported the news portal Axios, citing a senior official aware of the development.

This will allow the Trump administration to quickly understand how to approach the listed companies for future conversations and interactions, according to the news report.

What does the scorecard account for? The scorecard will consider multiple factors while accounting for the overall support rating for the Trump administration, taking into account things like official social media posts, press releases, videos, advertisements, and attendance at the official White House events, as per the report.

Based on these criteria, the companies will be ranked under three classifications: Strong, Moderate, or Low.

The news portal also cited that there are "good" partners in the list like United, Delta, Uber, DoorDash, AT&T, Cisco, Airlines for America and the Steel Manufacturers Association.

It will help “us see who really goes out and helps vs. those who just come in and pay lip service,” a person aware of the development told the news portal.

They also highlighted that the grading system can change if the companies start 'advocating more' now for Trump's tax bill or other additional administrative policies.

The dynamic scorecards “incorporate the support of present and future administration initiatives,” a White House official told the news portal Forbes.

Which companies have supported Trump? Companies like Delta and United have supported Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' calling for a $12.5 billion investment for upgrading the Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems, which came after a recent airline crash at the Reagan National Airport, reported the news portal Forbes.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the cab-hailing service, Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, also supported US President Donald Trump by donating $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund while publicly backing the "No Tax on Tips" policy via the megabill.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, who also extended his support for Trump's bill and for the provisions of corporate tax it brings along with it, as per the report.

One of the largest tech companies in the world, Apple, is also likely in the good books of US President Donald Trump as the iPhone maker has committed $600 billion into domestic manufacturing, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of hobs in the US economy.

Some companies will also be in focus like, Amazon, Meta and Google who have pulled back on aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion targeted by the Trump administration, while others like Bank of America and JPMorgan will be at watch after rejecting him as a customer, according to the Forbes report.