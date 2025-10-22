White House security breach: Man rams car into Secret Service gate, arrested

A man was taken into custody for driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.

The US Secret Service said the man crashed into the security gate at a White House entrance at 10:37 pm on Tuesday. The man was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service's uniformed division, the agency said.

Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately provide any additional information about the crash, the driver's identity or any potential motivation.



Visuals from the crash outside the White House have gone viral on social media. The footage shows Secret Service officers examining the damaged car, taking measurements, and photographing the vehicle.

According to the Secret Service, US President Trump was in the White House at the time of the incident.

Although the White House was not placed on lockdown, the road leading to the gate was closed until police towed the vehicle away.

This is not the first time a vehicle has crashed at the White House gates. Similar incidents were reported last year, in both January and May.