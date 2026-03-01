White House shares images of Trump monitoring US strikes ‘Op Epic Fury’ on Iran from Mar-a-Lago

The White House on Saturday shared images of US President Donald Trump monitoring a massive military strike on Iran dubbed as Operation Epic Fury, and killing Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, from his home in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago.

Washington shared the images in a series of tweets and wrote: “President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, 28 February 2026.”

The Capitol Hill also shared US Vice President JD Vance's picture from the Situation Room, monitoring the Iran operation. Cabinet Secretaries were also present.

Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks Trump has warned Iran not to escalate its attacks, writing online that America will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

Advertisement

Trump's comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of Khamenei.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," Trump wrote. "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

What is Operation Epic Fury? Operation Epic Fury was the multi-day joint strike by Israel and the US, which commenced at around 1 a.m. (local time) with a salvo of ship-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and air-launched munitions from US Air Force and Navy jets, a US official reportedly said.

“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump said in a brief phone interview shortly after 4 a.m., when asked what he hopes his legacy will be as a result of the military action and a push for regime change in Iran, reported The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump struck Iran after lobbying by Saudi Crown Prince MBS: Washington Post

He spoke from his Florida home, where he arrived Friday night just hours before the military strikes began, as per the US media outlet.

After the initial strikes, Iran immediately launched missiles and drones toward Israel and US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. The Israeli military said Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel, with many intercepted.

The attack on Iran opened a stunning new chapter in US intervention, and carried the potential for retaliatory violence and a wider war, representing a startling flex of military might for an American president who swept into office on an “America First” platform and vowed to keep out of “forever wars.”

The killing of Khamenei in the second Trump administration's assault on Iran in eight months appeared certain to create a leadership vacuum, given the absence of a known successor and because the supreme leader had final say on all major policies during his decades in power.

Advertisement