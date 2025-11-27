White House shooting LIVE: Afghan man who came into US in 2021 reportedly behind shooting that killed 2

Two West Virginia National Guard members deployed to the nation’s capital were shot on Wednesday, November 26, just blocks from the White House, in what the mayor called a targeted attack. The National Guardsmen have been hospitalised and remain in critical condition. Meanwhile, the suspect gunman has also been taken into custody after shooting near the White House. Following the shooting, US President Donald Trump has deployed 500 more National Guard members to Washington. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the shooting near White House.
AP reported that the suspect behind the attack, who is now in custody, has injuries that are not life-threatening.
The gunman who shot dead two National Guard members near the White House was ID'd as a 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal, New York Post reported citing sources.
Reportedly, Lakanwal came into the US during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
Official confirmation of the attacker's identity is yet to come in, but the Associated Press (AP) has also reported that the shooter was an Afghan national.
President Donald Trump called the Washington DC shooter an “animal” and informed that the National Guard soldiers have been admitted in two separate hospitals. He also said that the gunman will pay a “steep price”.
In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”
The shooting happened near the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday, November 26, evening. Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll said the Guard soldiers were part of a "high-visibility patrol" near the corner of 17th and I streets, a few blocks from the White House, when the suspect came around a corner and "ambushed" them. After an exchange of gunfire, other Guard members were able to subdue the suspect.
