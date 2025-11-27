White House shooting LIVE: Afghan man who came into US in 2021 reportedly behind shooting that killed 2

White House shooting LIVE: 29-year-old Afghan national reportedly behind shooting

The gunman who shot dead two National Guard members near the White House was ID'd as a 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal, New York Post reported citing sources.

Reportedly, Lakanwal came into the US during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Official confirmation of the attacker's identity is yet to come in, but the Associated Press (AP) has also reported that the shooter was an Afghan national.