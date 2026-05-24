White House shooting renews panic — Here's how many shootings, assassination attempts Trump has survived since 2024

An armed person, identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, opened fire on a White House security checkpoint located near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW on Saturday, May 23.

According to the US Secret Service, the person approached a checkpoint, “removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers,” prompting the officers to return fire. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

A bystander was also struck, but a law enforcement official said it wasn’t clear whether that person was struck by the suspect’s initial bullets or those fired subsequently by officers.

The Secret Service said none of its officers was injured, and that US President Donald Trump, who was at the White House at the time, was not "impacted.”

Also Read | White House on lockdown after shooting, 1 dead as Secret Service opens fire

It was the third incidence of gunfire in the vicinity of Trump in the past month. Since 2024, Trump has faced an unprecedented series of severe security breaches, including two confirmed assassination attempts and multiple high-profile shooting incidents.

Here's a look at the major incidents:

Butler Rally Assassination Attempt — 13 July 2024 During an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from an AR-15-style rifle from a nearby rooftop. According to the FBI, the sniper scaled the roof of a building located outside of the security cordon, roughly 400 feet from the stage.

Trump was struck and wounded in his upper right ear. He was seen exiting the stage with streaks of blood on the side of his face.

One rally attendee, former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed, and two others were critically injured. Secret Service counter-snipers killed the gunman at the scene.

West Palm Beach Golf Club Incident — 15 September 2024 Trump survived a second attempt on his life while he was golfing at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A Secret Service agent reportedly spotted the barrel of a rifle poking through the shrubbery along the perimeter fence line and fired at the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh.

He had allegedly set up a makeshift sniper nest with a GoPro camera and other items hours before the attack. Routh fled the scene without firing any shots in a vehicle but was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement.

Trump was unharmed. Routh was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Mar-a-Lago Perimeter Breach — 22 February 2026 An armed man, identified as Austin Tucker Martin, was shot and killed after he breached the outer secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

He walked up to the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early and went through a gate when it opened for employees to leave, a US Secret Service spokesperson said.

Trump, who often spends weekends at the Palm Beach resort, was at the White House at the time.

White House Correspondents' Dinner Attack — 25 April 2026 During the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, one of the highest-profile annual events, at the Washington Hilton, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen reportedly stormed a security checkpoint.

He was allegedly armed with guns and knives when he ran through a security checkpoint and pointed his weapon at the officer, who fired five times without hitting anybody, authorities said.

A Secret Service officer was shot once in a bullet-resistant vest during the attack.

Trump and the First Lady were immediately evacuated from the ballroom unharmed.