White House shooting scare: Gunfire prompts urgent Trump warning about presidential safety

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 24) referenced a separate shooting linked to the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner while reacting to a fatal gunfire incident near the White House that left an armed suspect dead.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the latest violence highlighted the urgent need for stronger presidential security infrastructure in Washington, DC.

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“This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!” Trump wrote.

Gunman killed after exchange of fire near White House The statement came after a shooting near a White House security checkpoint on Friday night.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly opened fire near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the White House perimeter. Secret Service officers returned fire, killing the gunman.

Authorities said no law enforcement personnel were injured, though at least one bystander was reportedly struck during the exchange.

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Trump praised the response by the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies.

“Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House,” he wrote.

Trump also described the suspect as someone with a “violent history and possible obsession” with the White House.

Suspect identified as Nasire Best The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, who reportedly had previous encounters with law enforcement and a documented history of mental health concerns.

“The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates,” Trump stated.

Investigators have not yet released further details regarding the motive behind the shooting.

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Heavy security presence outside White House Following the incident, evidence markers and crime scene tape covered sections of the sidewalk outside the White House complex.

Witnesses reported seeing Secret Service officers placing dozens of orange evidence markers near the checkpoint area. Medical supplies, including surgical gloves and emergency treatment kits, were also visible at the scene.

The area remained heavily secured late into the evening as investigators processed evidence.

Series of security incidents raise concerns Authorities said Saturday’s shooting marked the third gunfire-related incident involving areas connected to Trump within the past month.

The previous incident occurred on April 25 during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at a Washington hotel.

Prosecutors allege that suspect Cole Tomas Allen ran through a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer during what investigators described as an attempted assassination plot targeting Trump.

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Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The latest shooting also occurred within walking distance of a deadly November ambush targeting members of the West Virginia National Guard.

In that attack, US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed, while Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe suffered critical injuries. Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Also Read | Who was Nasire Best? Secret Service identifies White House shooting suspect