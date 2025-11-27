White House shooting: Suspect drove cross-country before attack; FBI director Kash Patel reveals new details

White House shooting: The officials on Thursday said that the suspect who shot the two National Guard members drove cross-country before the attack and faces assault and weapons charges.

The injured National Guard members have been identified as Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe (24). They had been sworn in less than 24 hours before they were attacked.

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for DC, said that they have undergone surgery and remained in critical condition.

“"A lone gunman opened fire without provocation, ambush style, armed with a 357 Smith and Wesson revolver.”

She added that the suspect — a 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal — drove across the country from his home near Bellingham.

Lakanwal, an Afghan national, who entered the US in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, is currently facing three charges of intent to kill while armed.

“He drove his vehicle cross-country from the state of Washington with the intended target of coming to our nation's capital. The charges that are appropriate now are three counts of assaults — with intent to kill while armed, and violation of the DC code. He will also be charged with possession of a firearm. We intend to monitor what the charges will be depending upon the conditions of the guards,” Pirro said.

The attorney stated that they have been in constant contact with the families of injured National Guards.

Addressing the press meet, FBI Director Kash Patel said the United States is treating the White House as a terrorism investigation and added that they must come together on this Thanksgiving day.

Calling it a ‘coast-to-coast investigation’, Patel said that it is an ongoing investigation of terrorism.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said separately that the US plans to charge him with terrorism and seek life in prison.

Meanwhile, the FBI searched multiple properties in Washington state and San Diego.