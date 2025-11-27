White House shooting: Two National Guard members shot in Washington DC, Trump orders 500 more troops — 5 points

Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday, just blocks from the White House. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser described the incident as a targeted attack. Nearly 2,200 troops are currently assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government’s latest update, as per the Associated Press.

Where did the shooting happen? The shooting happened roughly two blocks northwest of the White House near a metro station.

Here are 5 top updates about the Washington DC shooting:

1. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the Guard members were hospitalised in critical condition.

2. West Virginia Gov Patrick Morrisey initially said the troops had died, but later corrected his statement, explaining that his office was “receiving conflicting reports" about their condition.

View full Image FBI Director Kash Patel (R) and the US Secret Service Director Sean Curran looks on during a press conference after a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. ( AFP )

3. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “This was a targeted shooting.”

4. Troops held down the shooter. Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant DC police chief, said that after hearing the gunfire, other troops in the area ran over and held down the shooter after he was shot.

A law enforcement official said the suspect, who was in custody, was also shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

“It appears to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard,” Carroll said. “At this point, we have no other suspects,” Carroll said at a news conference.

5. The Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the extra troops.

Trump warns, calls suspect ‘animal’ US President Donald Trump, who was in Florida for Thanksgiving, warned in a statement on social media that the “animal” who shot the guard members “will pay a very steep price.”

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” he posted.

In Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Vice President JD Vance urged “everybody who’s a person of faith” to pray for the two Guard members. He cautioned that much remained unknown, including the motive of the shooter.

“I think it’s a somber reminder that soldiers, whether they’re active duty, reserve or National Guard, our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America,” Vance said as he delivered a Thanksgiving message to troops.

What may have led to DC violence? According to the AP, the shooting unfolded as the presence of troops in Washington DC and other cities around the country has been a flashpoint issue for months.

It has fueled court fights and a broader public policy debate about the Trump administration’s use of the military to combat what officials cast as an out-of-control crime problem.

Trump had issued an emergency order in August that federalised the local police force and sent in National Guard troops from eight states and the District of Columbia. The order expired a month later, but the troops remained.

Last week, a federal judge ordered an end to the deployment but also put her order on hold for 21 days to allow the Trump administration time to either remove the troops or appeal the decision.

The Guard members have patrolled neighbourhoods, train stations and other locations, participated in highway checkpoints and been assigned to pick up trash and guard sports events.