White House silent on firing of Jeffrey Epstein prosecutor Maurene Comey

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to answer direct questions about the sudden firing of Maurene Comey, the federal prosecutor who handled key cases involving Jeffrey Epstein and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The decision to remove Maurene Comey came from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Leavitt said it was DOJ's decision, deflecting further questions about whether the White House was involved or if President Donald Trump had signed off on the firing. “Please direct all questions to the DOJ.”

Maurene Comey speaks out Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey — a long-time Trump adversary — issued a statement following her dismissal.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” she said. “Do not let that happen. Fear is the tool of a tyrant.”

“Instead of fear,” she added, “let this moment fuel the fire that already burns at the heart of this place. A fire of righteous indignation at abuses of power. Of commitment to seek justice for victims. Of dedication to truth above all else.”

High-profile cases and timing Maurene Comey had been with the SDNY office for several years, taking on some of the DOJ’s most high-profile prosecutions. She was instrumental in the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. She also helped secure the conviction of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and led the recent prosecution of music mogul Sean Combs.

Her firing comes amid growing pressure on the Trump administration to release sealed materials tied to the Epstein investigation.

“The Epstein issue could consume his entire presidency,” Loomer warned on social media. Boebert echoed the demand: “We deserve the truth about the Epstein Files. I’m ready for a Special Counsel to handle this.”

DOJ and FBI say no foul play Earlier this month, DOJ and FBI stated that a review of the Epstein case found no evidence of foul play in his death or any hidden “client list” of powerful individuals. However, that conclusion has only fueled further conspiracy theories and skepticism among Trump’s right-wing supporters.