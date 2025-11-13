White House takes swipe at Democrats Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer hours before Trump signs bill to end govt shutdown

In a light-hearted yet pointed move, the White House posted a 34-second video on X (formerly Twitter) early Wednesday (local time), humorously taking aim at Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, an hour before President Trump signed the funding bill to end the 43-day shutdown, which lasted from 1 October to 12 November 2025.

“RIP DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN. Oct 1, 2025 – Nov 12, 2025,” it posted on X.

The House voted 222 to 209 on Wednesday evening to approve temporary funding through 30 January. Most Democrats opposed the measure because it does not address their key demand in the shutdown dispute: the extension of Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

What does the video show? The video begins with a black screen and the lyrics “I will remember you, well you'll remember me”, setting a reflective yet mocking tone. It apparently intends to mock or ridicule them, in response to their roles in the political negotiations surrounding the government shutdown.

It also reflects a message, saying, “Trump was right about everything.”

Jeffries stated that Democrats would continue pushing for the subsidy extension, regardless of the vote’s outcome. “This fight is not over. We’re just getting started," AP quoted him as saying.

Netizens react One of the social media users said, “That’s hilarious.” Another wrote, “Good to see progress, regardless of who gets the credit. The country’s been through enough drama already.” “Now the public can focus on Epstein...” “Shutdown's over, but the real work's just getting started" were some other comments.

Also Read | Donald Trump ends historic 43-day government shutdown as he signs funding bill

Meanwhile, with President Trump’s signature, the government can start returning to normal operations, and some federal employees may be back at work as early as Thursday. However, it may take several days or even weeks for federal agencies to fully resume operations and catch up on the backlog created by the closure that began on 1 October.